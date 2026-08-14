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Your portfolio may be full of ‘zombie stocks’: How to identify and exit them

Your portfolio may be full of ‘zombie stocks’: How to identify and exit them

Forgotten, illiquid and delisted shares can quietly sit in investors’ demat accounts for years, turning portfolios into a collection of “zombie stocks”. First Global’s Devina Mehra explains why investors should periodically review every holding and let go of stocks that no longer justify their place in the portfolio.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 6:27 PM IST
Your portfolio may be full of ‘zombie stocks’: How to identify and exit themDevina Mehra said investors can end up holding stocks that have remained in their portfolios for years simply because they have stopped paying attention to them.

Investors often review their mutual funds, stocks and overall asset allocation, but one part of the portfolio can easily be overlooked: old, forgotten stocks sitting in demat accounts. These legacy holdings may include illiquid shares, companies that have stopped trading or stocks that have long ceased to fit an investor’s financial strategy.

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Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson and managing director at First Global, has highlighted the problem of investors continuing to hold such stocks, comparing the emotional attachment to old investments with the difficulty of letting go of past relationships.

In her column, Mehra pointed out that nearly three-quarters of all stocks that have ever been listed on Indian stock exchanges do not trade anymore. She noted that while around 4,500 stocks currently trade actively in the Indian market, the total number of stocks ever listed is several times higher.

This makes reviewing an old demat portfolio particularly important. An investor may have accumulated shares over several decades through purchases, corporate actions, inheritance or investments made by parents. Some of these companies may have subsequently become illiquid, delisted or effectively disappeared from active market trading.

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Why forgotten stocks can become a problem

According to Mehra, investors can end up holding stocks that have remained in their portfolios for years simply because they have stopped paying attention to them. Such holdings can clutter a portfolio and, more importantly, represent capital that could potentially be deployed elsewhere.

The problem is often behavioural rather than technical. Investors can become attached to a stock because they bought it at a particular price or because they once believed strongly in the company's prospects.

MUST READ: Regular vs direct mutual funds: 34% of regular SIP assets held 5+ years as compared to 20% direct

Mehra argues that investors should instead ask a simple question: If I had cash today, would I buy this stock at today's price?

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The purchase price, she points out, should not determine whether an investor continues to hold a security. Waiting for a stock to return to its original purchase price can result in capital remaining locked in an investment that no longer meets the investor's expectations.

How to identify ‘zombie stocks’

Investors can begin by downloading their complete demat or DP statement and reviewing every security—not just their actively tracked holdings.

Stocks that warrant closer scrutiny include companies that no longer trade regularly, have been delisted, have negligible liquidity, or whose business fundamentals have changed substantially since the original investment.

Investors should also check whether the original investment thesis still holds, whether the company continues to have reasonable growth prospects and whether the capital could earn better risk-adjusted returns elsewhere.

What to Check Why It Matters
Illiquid stocks Difficult to sell due to low trading volumes
Delisted shares May no longer trade on stock exchanges
Long-forgotten holdings Could represent capital that is no longer aligned with your goals
Original investment thesis Check whether the reasons for buying the stock still hold
Current business fundamentals Assess earnings, growth prospects and financial health
Purchase price Avoid holding solely because you want the stock to return to your buying price
Better alternatives Consider whether the capital can earn better risk-adjusted returns elsewhere
Old demat holdings Review inherited, legacy or very old investments that may have been overlooked
Corporate actions Check for mergers, demergers, delistings, bonuses or other changes
Complete DP statement Review every security rather than only the stocks you actively track

ALSO READ: 'Growth not built on investor trust will be difficult to sustain': SEBI’s Amarjeet Singh

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Mehra's broader message is that investors should be willing to acknowledge mistakes rather than allow them to remain indefinitely in their portfolios. A stock does not become a good investment merely because an investor has held it for many years.

A periodic portfolio clean-up, therefore, is not simply about removing unwanted securities. It is about ensuring that every rupee invested continues to have a reason for being there.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 6:10 PM IST
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