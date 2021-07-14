Aptech insider trading: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, wife, others pay Rs 37 cr as settlement

Ace investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and eight others have settled the Aptech insider trading case with Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India), by agreeing to pay a settlement fee of Rs 37 crore. The case dates back to 2016. The combined amount that'll be paid by these 10 individuals comprises settlement charges, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains and interest charges.

The case pertains to dealing in shares of Aptech by Jhunjhunwala and his family members, who are promoters in the education company. Sebi was probing the alleged possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

SEBI has been reviewing alleged insider trading deals in Aptech shares that occurred between May and October 2016.

The market regulator, in its detailed order, said after the market hours on September 07, 2016, Aptech Ltd made an announcement on the platform of the stock exchanges titled "Aptech Forays into Preschool Segment". This information, it said, was considered as Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and the period of UPSI was March 14, 2016, to September 07, 2016.

It is alleged that Utpal Seth and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were in possession of the UPSI and communicated the same to other applicants. "On the basis of the UPSI, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Shushila Devi Gupta, Sudha Gupta and Ushma Seth Sule are alleged to have traded in the scrip of Aptech during the UPSI period," the Sebi order said.

Of the total settlement amount, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala paid Rs 18.5 crore, of which the disgorgement amount is Rs 5.8 crore. His wife paid around Rs 3.2 crore, of which disgorgement amount is Rs 1.6 crore.

Jhunjhunwala and other family members had last month filed a consent appeal with the Sebi to settle the alleged insider trading case concerning the shares of Aptech. Before that, Sebi had issued show-cause notices to Jhunjhunwala and Aptech's board members, querying why action should not be taken against them for security law infringements.

Jhunjhunwala and his family own a 49 per cent stake in the education company and it is the only firm in his portfolio over which he exercises management control. Jhunjhunwala had earlier appeared before the regulator in this matter.

