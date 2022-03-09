Despite volatile market, equity mutual funds log Rs 19,705-cr net inflow in Feb

Despite Indian bourses crashing in February due to several global cues, continued FPIs selling, and escalating geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia, equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 19,705 crore in February, making it the 12th consecutive monthly net inflow.

In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December, according to the data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on Wednesday.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021 and the segment has received a net inflow of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period highlighting the positive sentiments among investors.

Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore.

Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net inflow of Rs 31,533 crore in the month of February, compared with a net inflow of Rs 35,252 crore in the preceding month.

The assets under management (AUM) of the industry slightly went down to Rs 37.56 lakh crore at the end of February, from Rs 38.01 lakh crore at January-end.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows. While the flexi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow of Rs 3,873 crore, followed by thematic funds at Rs 3,441 crore during the period under review.

The debt segment saw a net withdrawal of Rs 8,274 crore last month after witnessing a net inflow of Rs 5,088 crore in January.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets key indices rallied for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with Sensex rising by nearly two per cent on the back of strong buying support in auto, infra and banking and financial stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex started the day on a positive note at 53,793.99 points and surged to a high of 54,558.23 points.

At 13.38 pm, the Sensex was trading 994.62 points or 1.86 per cent higher at 54,418.71 points against its previous day's close at 53,424.09 points. The Sensex had gained 581.34 points or 1.10 per cent on Tuesday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 284.40 points or 1.78 per cent higher at 16,297.85 points. The Nifty had gained 150.30 points or 0.95 per cent on Tuesday. There was strong buying support in auto, energy and banking, and financial stocks.