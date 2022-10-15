Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Check date, market timing, stocks to buy and other details here

Domestic stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange will conduct the customary one-hour special ‘Muhurat’ trading between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm on October 24, 2022. The block deal session will be held from 5.45 pm to 6 pm. The pre-open session will take place between 6 pm and 6:08 pm.

This year’s Diwali Muhurat Trading session would also mark the start of Samvat 2079 according to the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali. It is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Muhurat Trading timings 2022

Muhurat Trading Session Timings Block Deal Session 5:45 pm – 6.00 pm Pre-Open Market 6.00 pm – 6.08 pm Normal Market 6.15 pm-7.15 pm Call Auction Session 6.20 pm – 7.05 pm Closing Session 7.15 pm – 7.25 pm

Stocks to buy

It is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. Market participants prefer to buy some stocks during this auspicious session. Here are a few stocks which are recommended by top brokers for this Diwali.

Considering the present market scenario, brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities Research gave 12 stocks that may deliver a solid return to investors by next Diwali. From the large cap space, the brokerage recommended players such as Britannia Industries (Target price: Rs 4,600), Cipla (Rs 1,268), Hero MotoCorp (Rs 3,161), ICICI Bank (Rs 1,079) and UltraTech Cement (Rs 8,581). In the broader space, analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities is positive on players like Ajanta Pharma (Target price: Rs 1,491), Bata India (Rs 2,240), CCL Products (Rs 700), Federal Bank (Rs 149), JK Lakshmi Cements (Rs 786), INOX Leisure (Rs 720) and La Opala RG (Rs 500).

Likewise, Axis Securities has recommended nine stocks that it expects to deliver up to 28 per cent return over the next 12 months. This includes IDFC First Bank, Westlife Development, ITC, Sundaram Finance, Ashok Leyland, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Indian Hotels Company, Nocil, and Polycab, among others.

