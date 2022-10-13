Dolly Khanna trimmed stake in Aries Agro, likely exited Goa Carbon in Q2

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna trimmed her stake in Aries Agro by 15 basis points sequentially, while she probably exited Goa Carbon in the September quarter, latest shareholding data suggests.

Khanna owned 1,43,502 shares, or 1.10 per cent stake, in Aries Agro as of September 30. She held 162,558 shares, or 1.25 per cent stake, in the company at the end of June quarter.

Aries Agro manufactures micronutrients and other customised nutritional products for plants and animals. Khanna is holding stake in this company at least since June quarter of 2021, data publicly available with Trendlyne suggests. This stock has fallen 14.21 per cent year-to-date.

Read More: Sensex, Nifty Live, Share Market news: Indices down over 0.5%

In case of Goa Carbon, Khanna added the stock to her portfolio in March quarter only. She cut her stake in the company to 1.08 per cent in June quarter. Her name was missing in the list of Goa Carbon shareholders holding more than one per cent stake in the September quarter.

The board of directors of Goa Carbon had on September 29 approved raising of Rs 200 crore via a rights issue. It is difficult to say whether she actually exited the counter, given she owned The stock is up 9.72 per cent year-to-date. Goa Carbon manufactures and markets calcined petroleum coke.

Dolly Khanna, meanwhile, has hiked her stake in Talbros Automotive Components to 1,50,215 shares or 1.22 per cent in September quarter from 1,35,215 shares or 1.10 per cent stake at the end of June quarter. Khanna had been holding a stake in this company at least since December quarter of 2020.

As per Trendlyne, Khanna held 25 stocks with over 1 per cent stake, worth 507.8 crore.