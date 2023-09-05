Get stocks in your demat account in just an hour by mid-2024 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to introduce a one-hour settlement mechanism in the stock market by the middle of next calendar year even as it strives to put in place an instant settlement cycle as soon as possible.

This assumes significance as the capital market watchdog has already said that it is working towards introducing an instant settlement mechanism that would see stocks getting credited to the investor's demat account in real time.

“Instant settlement is going to take another 6-7 months, before that we can do one-hour settlement. From one-day to one-hour to instant settlement is the roadmap,” said a senior Sebi official.

Incidentally, stocks of most of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation are already being settled on a T+1 basis with the complete market also scheduled to move to a one-day settlement mechanism.

The Sebi official quoted above further said that the technology for introducing a one-hour settlement cycle is already in place.

“Technology for one-hour settlement already exists. For instant settlement, the system needs some more technology development. That would take another 7-8 months,” said the official.

Earlier this year in July, Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had said that instant settlement in Indian stock markets is not very far.

“… one of the things that we think is not very far off is an instantaneous settlement on the stock exchanges. We are currently working on that; we are engaged with the ecosystem and we believe that not in the very far future we will have a mechanism which will facilitate instantaneous settlement of transactions on the stock exchange,” she has said.

She had even highlighted the fact that while the Indian markets were already among the fastest globally in terms of settlement, the technology is already available to take it to the next level.