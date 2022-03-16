Gold prices slide by Rs 178 to Rs 51,386 per 10 gm 

Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 178 to Rs 51,386 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery declined by Rs 178 or 0.35 per cent to Rs 51,386 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 8,651 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in international market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.53 per cent lower at $1,919.50 per ounce in New York.