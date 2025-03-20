India to outpace China with strong equity outperformance potential: Bay Capital 

India to outpace China with strong equity outperformance potential says Bay Capital, a premier India-focused investment management firm. They also remain positive on the long-term investment outlook for India, positioning the country as a leading growth story of the 21st century.

Bay Capital says India's strategic advantage over China and other emerging markets makes it a top destination for equity investment. “We are confident that India’s growth trajectory is unmatched globally. As global investors move away from China due to geopolitical risks, India is set to make capture more capital, driven by its stable economic environment, growing digital economy, and entrepreneurial ecosystem," Siddharth Mehta, Founder & CIO of Bay Capital, says.

Bay Capital believes India is poised to deliver robust economic growth and significant investment returns for patient, long-term investors. It advocates for a long-term investment approach, asserting that a 5–7-year horizon minimizes risk and maximizes the potential for compounding returns.

“Institutional investors are reallocating capital towards India as geopolitical risks surrounding China grow. While China’s valuations may appear attractive, its long-term uncertainty makes India a more compelling choice. India’s youthful population, rapid digital adoption, and thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem make it an exceptionally strong long-term investment destination,” Mehta says.

As per the firm, India’s influence growth in global markets is evident in its rising position in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Investors are increasingly recognizing it as a cornerstone of global portfolios. With a GDP nearing $4 trillion, India’s importance on the world stage continues to rise, positioning it to capture a larger share of global capital.

Some sectors which the firm is bullish on are consumption as per capita spending on consumer goods indicates immense potential for growth and digitization, India’s digital revolution, driven by smartphone adoption and increasing internet penetration, offers significant investment opportunities, thirdly financialization, with an expansion of India’s financial services sector, supported by a growing middle class and financial inclusion, presents robust investment prospects and outsourcing which is India’s emergence as a global hub for outsourcing services is driven by its cost-effectiveness, talent pool, and strategic advantages.

Keyur Majmudar, Managing Partner, Bay Capital Investments Advisors further noted, “Current market conditions reflect a natural re-adjustment after the post-Covid period. While margin tailwinds are dissipating and consumption credit growth is unwinding, India’s long-term growth story remains intact. We continue to believe the investment environment moving forward will be different from the last 2-3 years.”