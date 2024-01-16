scorecardresearch
LIC narrows valuation gap with SBI as m-cap swells nearly Rs 1.8 lakh cr in 2 months

The gap between the m-cap of LIC and SBI narrowed to Rs 3,813 crore

SUMMARY
  • LIC's scrip scaled a 52-week high of Rs 900 on BSE on January 16
  • The gap between the m-cap of LIC and SBI narrowed down to Rs 3,813 crore
  • Shares of LIC jumped 46% in the last two months

Amid the ongoing rally in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the state-owned insurance behemoth surged nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the past two months. M-cap of the public sector insurer jumped to around Rs 5.65 lakh crore on January 16, 2024 as against Rs 3.86 lakh crore on November 16, 2023. Shares of LIC jumped 46 per cent to Rs 892.50 during the same period. Meanwhile, the scrip scaled a 52-week high of Rs 900 on January 16.

Of late, life insurers collected 43.76 per cent higher year-on-year new business premium (NBP) in December 2023 on the back of LIC’s strong performance, which saw 93.79 per cent growth in NBP. However, the market share of LIC stood at 58.9 per cent as of December 31, 2023, as against 65.4 per cent a year ago.

According to KR Choksey Shares and Securities, LIC has been focusing on product mix improvements, with a stronger focus on the non-par segment and that LIC will capitalise on the industry’s growth opportunities, aided by its significant AUM and geographical expansion.

Earlier, shares of LIC witnessed heavy selling pressure after listing on bourses in May 2022. After listing at Rs 867.20, the scrip scaled an all-time low of Rs 530.2 on March 29, 2023.

On the other hand, the market capitalisation of the country’s largest lender by assets State Bank of India (SBI) increased by Rs 46,765 crore to Rs 5.68 lakh crore on January 16, 2024 from Rs 5.22 lakh crore on November 16, 2023. This shows that the gap between the m-cap of LIC and SBI narrowed down to Rs 3,813 crore on January 16, 2024 as against Rs 1.36 lakh crore on November 16, 2023.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 16, 2024, 6:56 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
