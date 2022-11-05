Mazagon Dock, Alembic Pharma, Adani Enterprises among 30 BSE500 stocks that gained up to 22% this week

The Indian market ended in the green for the week buoyed by positive global cues. While Sensex gained 990.30 points or 1.65 per cent to 60,950, Nifty climbed 1.86 per cent or 330 points to 18,117.

At least 30 stocks rose between 10 per cent to 22 per cent on the BSE 500 index in the last five trading sessions.

Top gainer was Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rising 21.93 per cent during the week to close at Rs 781.20. The stock also hit its 52-week high of Rs 798.50 on November 3 (Thursday).

On a daily basis, the stock ended 3.63 per cent or Rs 27.40 higher on Friday. It also touched an intraday high of Rs 792.50. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,756 crore. The stock gained 22.74 per cent in the last four trading sessions. The company will announce its September quarter earnings on November 10, 2022.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were the second largest gainers on BSE 500 rising 19.37 per cent during the week. On a daily basis, the stock ended 0.36 per cent or Rs 2.40 lower on Friday. It also touched an intraday low of Rs 642.45 falling 2.49 percent in the last trading session. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 12,903 crore. The stock fell on Friday after six sessions of gains. The company will announce its September quarter earnings on November 11, 2022

Redington stock also gained 16.53 per cent during the week to close at Rs 158.20. On a daily basis, the stock ended 0.73 per cent or Rs 1.15 higher on Friday. It also touched an intraday high of Rs 164.45 rising 4.71 percent in the last trading session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,362 crore. The stock has risen consecutively for the last five sessions. The company reported a 26% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 387 crore on a 25% increase in revenue to Rs 19,080.8 crore in Q2 FY23 on a year-on-year basis.

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank climbed 16.08 per cent during the week to close at Rs 21.65. The banking stock touched an intraday high of Rs 21.9, rising 13.18% on BSE. Later, it closed 11.89 per cent higher on Friday. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 38,750 crore. The stock has risen 15.78 per cent in the last two sessions. The lender will announce its September quarter earnings on November 5 (today).

Shares of Adani Enterprises climbed 15.24 per cent during the week to close at Rs 3,832.5. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 3,850, rising 7.21% on BSE. Later, it closed 6.72 per cent higher on Friday. Market cap of the Adani Group firm rose to Rs 38,750 crore. The stock has risen 16.13 per cent in the last seven sessions. The company announced its September quarter earnings on November 3. Consolidated profit in Q2 jumped 117 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 461 crore from Rs 202 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated total income for the quarter surged 183 per cent YoY to Rs 38,441 crore compared with Rs 13,597 crore in the same quarter last year. The top line growth was led by a strong show at IRM and Airport business.

Other stocks which rose between 10% to 15% during the week were UCO Bank, Bank Of India, JK Lakshmi Cement, Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Punjab & Sind Bank, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries, Vedanta Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, MAS Financial Services, Delhivery, Jindal Stainless, Thermax, Ircon International, Cochin Shipyard, Godfrey Phillips India, Bank Of Maharashtra, Heidelberg Cement India and Aster DM Healthcare.