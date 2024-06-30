scorecardresearch
Business Today
Nine firms in top-10 most valued list add Rs 2.89 lakh crore in m-cap, Reliance leads the pack amid market rally

While Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC were the gainers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard. 

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 percent.

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2.89 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a rally in equities. 

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 percent. The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 percent. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on June 27. 

The oil-to-telecom giant RIL saw its market capitalisation jump by Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. 

The country’s largest IT services provider, TCS, added Rs 34,733.64 crore in m-cap taking its overall valuation to Rs 14,12,845.09 crore. 

ICICI Bank added Rs 30,286.99 crore in overall of Rs 8,44,201.88 crore, while that of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 18,267.7 crore to Rs 8,22,530.35 crore. 

The market valuation of Infosys climbed by Rs 14,656.3 crore to Rs 6,50,602.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 13,808.74 crore to Rs 12,80,865.43 crore. 

The country’s biggest public sector lender, State Bank of India’s valuation rallied by Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 7,57,565.68 crore. 

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 7,953.37 crore to Rs 5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,616.91 crore to Rs 5,30,475.82 crore. 

However, the country’s largest insurer, LIC, saw its valuation erode by Rs 22,042.61 crore to Rs 6,25,573.90 crore. 

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 30, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
