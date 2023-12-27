Sensex climbs Mt 72k; Nifty ends above 21,650; Ultratech rises 5%; Hindalco & Bajaj Auto gains 4%

Domestic equity markets scaled news higher during Wednesday's trading session, thanks to positive global cues cheered by the rate cut expectations by the US Fed. BSE's barometer Sensex scaled the 72,000 mark for the first time, while the Nifty50 index also tested its new all-time high amid the all-round buying, despite a thin trading session.

For the day, BSE's Sensex jumped 701.63 points, or 0.98 per cent, to settle at 72,038.43. NSE's Nifty50 surged 213.40 points, or 1 per cent, to end the day at 21,654.75. Broader markets underperformed the headline peers but the BSE midcap and smallcap indices managed to settle in green. Fear gauge surged about 6 per cent to 15.56-mark.

Strong global market undercurrent, coupled with India's robust macro performance in past few quarters, gave investors ample ammunition to go ballistic on India's equities as Sensex reached a new milestone level of 72,000 mark led by gains in banking, auto and metal stocks, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

"The rally came despite worries over the ongoing conflict at Gaza and attacks on ships at Red sea, while hopes of rate cuts in the US next year and receding worries of recession in developed economies going ahead dictated the optimistic mood," he said.

On a sectoral front, only the Nifty oil & gas index ended in red. Among the gainers, the Nifty PSU Bank index surged more than 2 per cent, while the Nifty auto index ended 1.5 per cent higher. The Nifty private bank, metal and financial services indices gained about a per cent each.

In the Nifty50 pack, UltraTech Cement led the gainers with a 4.5 per cent rally, while Hindalco and Bajaj Auto also shined about 4 per cent each. JSW Steel, Tata Motors and Grasim Industries surged 3 per cent each. Among the laggards, NPTC, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Britannia Industries shed about a per cent each for the day.

A total of 3,914 shares were traded on BSE on Wednesday, of which 1,993 settled with gains. 1,815 stocks ended the session with cuts while 106 shares remained unchanged. During the day, 345 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 191 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.

The upbeat domestic market continued reaching a new record high and easily recovered from last week's losses. This upward trend was predominantly supported by the Santa Claus rally in anticipation of early rate cuts by the US Fed and cooling global inflation, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Additionally, the news of major shipping companies resuming operations through the Red Sea despite ongoing tensions further bolstered domestic sentiment," he added.

Among the new debutants, Happy Forgings ended 21 per cent higher to the issue price, while Credo Brands Marketing ended 12 per cent up over the issue price after a dull debut. RBZ Jewellers, which was listed at par, ended the day with overall gains of 5 per cent for the day.

In the broader markets, Kamdhenu surged about 18 per cent, while Gujarat Themis Biosyn and 3M India gained about 16 per cent each. Shanti Gears ended 11 per cent up, while Gallant Ispat rose 10 per cent for the day. Among the laggards, Sanmit Infra hit a lower circuit of 20 per cent, while Lloyds Engineering Works dropped 5 per cent by the end of session.

