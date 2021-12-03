Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,411 (down 28.9 points) at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On Thursday, Indian market closed higher for the second consecutive session tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid largely negative cues from global peers.

Sensex ended 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 58,461.29 and Nifty surged 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to 17,401.65.

HDFC was the top Sensex gainer climbing 3.92 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

"Irrespective of the weak sentiments in the international markets, domestic indices continued to rise due to gains in IT, financials and metal stocks amid strong domestic macroeconomic data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Union government's fiscal deficit of 36.3 per cent of budget estimates in October, is better owing to improved revenue collection, he noted.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 909.71 crore on December 2, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1372.65 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.