Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,255 (up 2.70 points) at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

On Friday, the benchmark indices ended the week on a negative note hit by losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank, after India reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Sensex closed 764.83 points lower at 57,696.46 and Nifty tanked 204.95 points to 17,196.70. PowerGrid was the top Sensex loser, shedding 4.03 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,356.17 crore on December 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,648.79 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.