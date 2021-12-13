Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,662 at 8:39 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday, led by losses in HDFC twins, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid negative global cues.

Sensex ended 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67 and Nifty slipped 5.55 points to 17,511.30. Titan was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

"Markets in the immediate term will keenly watch out for the actions on asset tapering and key policy rates in the upcoming US Federal Reserve meet," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,092.40 crore on December 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 386.63 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.