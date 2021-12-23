Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,076.50 (up 100 points) at 8:40 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking gains in capital goods, banking and auto shares amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 611 points higher at 56,930 and Nifty advanced 184 points to 16,955. Bajaj Finance, Airtel, Sun Pharma and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94 per cent. On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.77%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 353 points to 24,395 and 462 points to 28,332, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.22 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 827 crore on December 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,593 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.