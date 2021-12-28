Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher amid positive global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty quoted at 17,264 (up 146 points) at 8:35 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

On Monday, the benchmark indices staged a recovery from day's lows tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Tech Mahindra amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 295.93 points higher at 57,420, rebounding 877 points from the day's low during the session, Nifty closed 82.50 points higher at 17,086.

Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.57 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank and M&M. IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers falling up to 0.55%.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities said, " We are of the view that 17,000 would be the key level for the trend following traders, above the same the uptrend formation is likely to continue till 17,150-17,250. On the other side, below 17,000, the index could possibly see another round of correction wave up to 16,900-16,860 levels."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,038.25 crore on December 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 955.79 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.