It turned out to be a solid week for the domestic equity market as the benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty climbed over 3 per cent in the past five trading sessions. The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 1,914 points to 59,276 on April 1, 2022, against 57,362 on March 25. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index jumped 517 points to 17,670 during the same period.

Market watchers believe that a sharp fall in crude oil prices aided market sentiment. In the international markets, Brent crude oil retreated 14 per cent to $103.66 per barrel from around $121 a barrel last week. Meanwhile, robust goods and services tax (GST) numbers further fuelled the rally on the last day of the week.

9:16 am: Sensex reclaims 60k-mark, Nifty above 17,800; HDFC, HDFC Bank announce merger

Equity benchmark Sensex zoomed over 800 points to reclaim 60k mark and Nifty also jumped over 138 points to 17,809.10.

Housing finance company, HDFC to merge with private sector bank HDFC Bank

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,909.78 crore on April 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 183.79 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 rose modestly to kick off the second quarter on Friday, as the monthly jobs report indicated a strong labor market and is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to maintain its hawkish policy stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.92 points, or 0.4 percent, to 34,818.27, the S&P 500 gained 15.45 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,545.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 40.98 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,261.50.

Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday amid talk of yet more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while bond markets continued to sound the risk of a hard landing for the US economy as short-term yields surged.

A holiday in China made for sluggish trading, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei was flat, while S&P 500 stock futures eased 0.2 percent and Nasdaq futures 0.3 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 35 points lower at 17,702.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Indian equity market ended higher in the first session of the new fiscal on Friday. Sensex rose 708 points to 59,276 and Nifty ended 205 points higher at 17,670.

NTPC, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC and M&M were the top gainers, rising up to 5.93% today. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Titan and Infosys were the sole Sensex losers, falling up to 0.80%.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 335 points and 483 points, respectively.

Banking stocks were the top sectoral gainers with BSE bankex advancing over 842 points, followed by BSE oil and gas index rising 512 points today. All 19 BSE sectoral indices closed in the green.