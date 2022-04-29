Sensex tumbles over 460 points, Nifty settles near 17,100; Axis Bank tanks 6%

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower due to fag-end selling in Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys on Friday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plummeted 460.19 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 57,060.87 despite a firm opening. During the day, it hit a high of 57,975.48 and a low of 56,902.30. Nifty tanked 142.50 points or 0.83 per cent to 17,102.55.

Axis Bank, Power Grid, Wipro, State Bank of India, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were among the major laggards from the Sensex pack.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

"Nifty 50 has been consolidating for two weeks in the range of 16,900 to 17,350. A crucial support zone has been established around 16,800 levels and the benchmark has managed to bounce back multiple times from this level," said Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

"On the weekly chart, while Nifty formed a doji candlestick pattern last week, an inverted hammer has been formed this week. This is a bullish indication as the pattern suggests that a bottom is likely to be in place and we may see a trend reversal going forward. Therefore, we recommend that traders maintain a bullish stance on the index for the next couple of weeks with a target of 18,000," Shah added.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul registered sharp gains. Markets in Europe were also trading in the green in the afternoon session.

Stocks in the U.S. had ended with significant gains on Thursday. The BSE benchmark had jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 57,521.06 on Thursday. The Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent to 17,245.05.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.91 per cent to $109.65 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after their continuous selling spree for the past many days, as they bought shares worth Rs 743.22 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

