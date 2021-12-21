Sensex zooms 900 points, Nifty crosses 16,550; Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra top gainers

Sensex zoomed over 900 points in trade today, staging a strong recovery from the crash in the previous session.

While Sensex rallied 916 points to 56,738, Nifty added 266 points to 16,880.

Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.19 per cent.

PowerGrid was the sole Sensex loser falling 1.17 per cent to Rs 207.36.

On Monday, Indian equity market tumbled as rising Omicron cases posed a threat to the global economic recovery.

Sensex slumped 1189 points to end at 55,822 and Nifty fell 371 points to 16,613. Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, HDFC Bank and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.21 per cent.