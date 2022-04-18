Share Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1,400 pts, Nifty at 17,100; Infy, TechM, HDFC top losers

The domestic equity market settled the truncated week in the red as uncertainty over rising inflation and a firm US dollar weighed sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex plunged 1108.25 points or 1.9 per cent to 58338.93 on April 13. The index was at 59447.18 on April 8, 2022. The 50-share NSE Nifty index dipped 1.7 per cent to 17,475.65 during the same period.

Stock exchanges were closed on April 14 and April 15 on account of public holidays.

1:18 pm: Expert quote on WPI data

Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director - Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited said, "WPI worsened further to 14.55% in March, being the 12th straight month where the inflation has stayed in double digits. This was the highest month on month WPI increase experienced by the economy since the WPI series began in 2004. The margins of companies across sectors may further face headwinds for at least next two quarters, owing to the Russia-Ukraine war as it continues to affect commodity and food prices, fresh set of restrictions if implemented due to the rising COVID cases can again be troublesome for the economy."

12:48 pm: Market check

Sensex falls 1,400 points to 56,942 and Nifty loses 373 points to 17,102 in the afternoon session. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and HDFC Bank are the top Sensex losers.

12:23 pm: Market breadth is negative with 1289 shares rising against 2125 stocks falling on BSE. 139 stocks were unchanged.

12:10 pm: Market check

Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 1270 points lower at 57,068.83 and Nifty tumbled around 327 points to 17,147.85.

Infosys was the top loser on Sensex, declining over 7 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Wipro.

11:30 am: Mindtree in focus

Shares of Mindtree fell over five per cent ahead of the IT firm's Q4 earnings set to be announced today. The large cap stock opened 2.62 per cent lower at Rs 3,990 against the previous close of Rs 4,097 on BSE. Mindtree shares further slipped 5.5 per cent to Rs 3,872 in early trade.

According to an earnings preview by YES Securities, the IT firm is likely to post a 36.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in revenue at Rs 28,728 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue climbed 4.5 per cent.

Net profit is expected to rise 42 per cent to Rs 4,507 crore in the fourth quarter and climb three per cent on a quarter on quarter-on-quarter basis.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation are likely to fall by 73 basis points (Y-o-Y) to Rs 6,090 crore, said YES Securities.

The brokerage said growth for the IT firm is to be led by hi-tech and travel verticals. Commentary on attrition and deal win momentum will be key to watch out for.

11:00 am: Top gainers and losers

From the 30-share pack, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Wipro, TCS and HCL Technologies were among the major laggards in early trade. In contrast, NTPC, Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti and Power Grid were among the top gainers.

10:30 am: Tata Steel among top gainers

Shares of Tata Steel were trading higher in an otherwise weak market today as the Tata Group firm said the board would on May 3 consider a proposal to split the stock and also recommend a dividend.

The large cap stock opened at Rs 1,335 against the previous closes of Rs 1319.25 on BSE. Tata Steel shares further rose 2.31% to Rs 1,349.80 in early trade. The stock has gained after three sessions of fall.

However, Tata Steel did not specify the ratio of the stock split. The company said the meeting on May 3 would consider a sub-division of the shares with a nominal value of Rs 10 each.

A stock split leads to increase in liquidity of the stock. The stock also gets more affordable for retail investors since the company divides the existing shares into new shares. However, market cap of the firm remains the same.

It will eventually be subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company, the steel maker added. Read here

10:00 am: HDFC Bank shares tank 3% post Q4 results

HDFC Bank on Saturday announced that its standalone net profit jumped 22.8 per cent to Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 8,186.5 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 36,961.3 crore. It was up 18.8 per cent over the year ended March 31, 2021.

9:30 am: Infosys shares tank 9% post Q4 results

India's second-biggest IT services major Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,686 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The Bengaluru-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,076 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the IT behemoth reported 2.1 per cent decline in the current quarter Q4FY22 from Rs 5,809 crore in Q3FY22.

Revenue from operations rose 22.6 per cent to Rs 32,276 crore from Rs 26,311 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenues in dollar terms stood at $4,280 million, up 18.5 per cent YoY. Revenues were up 1.2 per cent sequentially (20.6 per cent YoY) in constant currency terms.

The company also stated that it delivered $16.3 billion in revenues with the highest annual growth in the last decade of 19.7 per cent in constant currency with a robust operating margin of 23 per cent.

9:16 am: Market opening.

Sensex crashed over 1000 points and Nifty fell over 250 points amid weak global cues. Infosys was the top loser on Sensex, declining over 6 per cent.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,061.04 crore on April 13, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,410.85 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street stocks finished lower while bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday as investors worried about the potential for aggressive US policy tightening as other central banks around the world moved to reduce support.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield jumped, following two days of declines, after a flurry of US economic data such as retail sales and jobless claims and the European Central Bank's announcement of less aggressive than expected tightening plans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 113.36 points, or 0.33 percent, to 34,451.23 while the S&P 500 lost 54 points, or 1.21 percent, to 4,392.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 292.51 points, or 2.14 percent, to 13,351.08.

Shares in Asia largely slipped in Monday morning trade as investors await Chinese economic data, including the economic powerhouse’s first-quarter gross domestic product figures.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.77 percent in morning trade as shares of Fast Retailing and SoftBank Group declined more than 1 percent each. The Topix index shed 1.64 percent.

Mainland Chinese stocks were also lower, with the Shanghai composite down about 1 percent and the Shenzhen component shed 1.484 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 244 points lower at 17,261.20.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

The benchmark indices wiped out early gains and settled lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling over 237 points, pulled down by HDFC twins amid persistent foreign fund outflows and mixed global trends.

Sensex failed to hold the early gains and declined 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 58,338.93. During the day, it tanked 285.14 points or 0.48 per cent to 58,291.23.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to finish at 17,475.65.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the major laggards.

In contrast, ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the prominent gainers.