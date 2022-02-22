Share Market LIVE: Sensex crashes over 1000 pts, Nifty below 16,950 as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

Good morning!

9:16 am: Sensex crashes over 950 pts, Nifty below 16,850 amid Russia Ukraine crisis

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 950 points to 56,727 and Nifty fell over 250 points to 16,847 as rising tensions sent jitters through markets.

All the 30 stocks on Sensex were trading in red.

Dr Reddy and L&T were the top losers, followed by TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

8:40 am: Global Updates

US stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war.

S&P 500 e-mini futures slid 1.81 percent. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures fell 1.37 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures dropped 2.65 percent. US stock markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 2% in morning trade before recovering partially from some of those losses, last down 1.66 percent while the Topix index slipped 1.33 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 1.2 percent.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,261.90 crore on February 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,392.85 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 199 points at 17,009.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Sensex and Nifty closed lower in volatile trade for the fourth straight session on Monday amid a sell-off across all sectors. Sensex ended 149 points lower at 57,683 and Nifty dropped 69 points to 17,206. Sun Pharma, TCS and ITC were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2.39%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 21 ended in the red.

Wipro, Infosys and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.45%.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 189 points and 611 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, capital goods, consumer durables, metals and oil and gas stocks led the losses today, with their BSE indices falling 401 points, 368 points, 389 points and 394 points, respectively.