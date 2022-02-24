Share Market LIVE: Sensex crashes over 1300 pts, Nifty below 16,600 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Good morning!

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

9:20 am: International oil prices hit $100-mark as Russia announces war on Ukraine

The global benchmark Brent crude oil price on Thursday hit the $100 per barrel mark as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "military operation" in Ukraine.

9:16 am: Sensex crashes over 1300 pts, Nifty below 16,600 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 1300 points to 55,904 and Nifty also plunged over 500 points to 16,548 amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions

All the stocks on Sensex were trading in the red.

8:45 am: Global updates

Wall Street's major indices ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending their recent rout as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the US State Department said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.38 percent, to 33,131.76, the S&P 500 lost 79.26 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,225.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.03 points, or 2.57 percent, to 13,037.49.

Asian markets were trading in the red on Thursday as global equities dipped amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 192 points to 26,255. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 181 points to 7,025.

South Korea's Kospi lost 37 points to 2,681. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 390 points to 23,270, while the Shanghai Composite was flat at 3,480.

8:40 am: Putin announces military action in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced 'military action' in Ukraine. He said that Russia has decided to launch a special military action in Ukraine. Putin said that clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable" and asked Ukrainian service members to 'lay down their arms and go home. "To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," he said.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore on February 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,024.37 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 178 points to 16,722.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

Sensex closed 68.62 points lower at 57,232 and Nifty fell 28.95 points to 17,063.25.

For the majority of the session, Sensex and Nifty traded in the green territory tracking mostly higher Asian peers. Investors expected that Western sanctions on Russia after Moscow's troop movements near Ukraine border might soften Vladimir Putin's defiant tone and leave some room to avoid war.

On Sensex, NTPC, L&T and Nestle India were the top losers falling up to 1.55 per cent.

Top Sensex gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2.49 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 15 closed in the red.

