Share Market LIVE: Sensex crashes over 1700 pts, Nifty below 16,600 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Good morning!

Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

10:30 am: Top five Sensex losers in early trade today

IndusInd Bank: The lender was the top Sensex loser, with the stock falling up to 4.85% to Rs 904.60. The stock opened at Rs 915 against the previous close of Rs 950 on BSE.

Tech Mahindra: The IT stock fell 4.92% to Rs 1344 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 1371 against the previous close of Rs 1414.

Bharti Airtel: The stock fell 4.39% to Rs 673.73 against the previous close of Rs 704.25. The telecom stock opened at Rs 689 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki: The stock fell 3.87% to Rs 8,364 against the previous close of Rs 8701 on BSE. The auto stock opened lower at Rs 8500 on BSE.

Wipro: The large cap stock fell 3.89% to a low of Rs 545.35 against the previous close of Rs 567.40 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 544.45 today.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/stocks/story/sensex-nifty-crash-russia-declares-war-ukraine-top-sensex-losers-in-early-trade-323722-2022-02-24

10:00 am: Market outlook by Mr. Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo

We are seeing the first meaningful correction in the market after a strong performance in 2021. A correction was due where geopolitical tension has become an excuse for this correction. Inflation and rising interest rates are the major concerns for equity markets and geopolitical tension is increasing the risk of inflation as energy prices are rising.

Anecdotally, such kinds of geopolitical issues provide a good buying opportunity for the long-term investors and we are in a structural bull run that is likely to continue for the next couple of years where intermediate corrections will be part of this journey. Long-term investors should not panic and look for buying opportunities from lower levels where the domestic economy facing sectors like capital goods, infrastructure, real estate, financials should be on investors' radar.

Technically, Nifty has slipped below its 200-DMA which may lead to further weakness towards the 16,000 level while 16,400 is an intermediate support level. We can expect a bounceback from the 16,000 level but confidence will back only if Nifty manages to cross the 17,200 level. If Nifty breaks the 16,000 level then the worst-case scenario could be 14,000 but still we will remain in a long-term bull market.

Banknifty has also slipped below its 200-DMA where 35,500 is the next important support level while 34,000 is the next major support. On the upside, it has to cross the 37,500 level to gain any strength.

9:40 am: Rs 7.59 lakh cr investor wealth wiped out

Investors lost over Rs 7.5 lakh crore within minutes of market opening on Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'military operation' in Ukraine.

The market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 7.59 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 248.09 lakh crore against Rs 255.68 lakh crore in the previous session.

Volatility rose in the Indian equity market, with India VIX climbing 22.39% to 30.16 in early trade.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/stocks/story/investor-wealth-falls-putin-announces-military-operation-in-ukraine-323716-2022-02-24

9:20 am: International oil prices hit $100-mark as Russia announces war on Ukraine

The global benchmark Brent crude oil price on Thursday hit the $100 per barrel mark as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "military operation" in Ukraine.

9:16 am: Sensex crashes over 1300 pts, Nifty below 16,600 as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 1300 points to 55,904 and Nifty also plunged over 500 points to 16,548 amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions

All the stocks on Sensex were trading in the red.

8:45 am: Global updates

Wall Street's major indices ended sharply lower on Wednesday, extending their recent rout as Ukraine declared a state of emergency and the US State Department said a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains potentially imminent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 464.85 points, or 1.38 percent, to 33,131.76, the S&P 500 lost 79.26 points, or 1.84 percent, to 4,225.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 344.03 points, or 2.57 percent, to 13,037.49.

Asian markets were trading in the red on Thursday as global equities dipped amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 192 points to 26,255. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 sank 181 points to 7,025.

South Korea's Kospi lost 37 points to 2,681. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 390 points to 23,270, while the Shanghai Composite was flat at 3,480.

8:40 am: Putin announces military action in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced 'military action' in Ukraine. He said that Russia has decided to launch a special military action in Ukraine. Putin said that clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are "inevitable" and asked Ukrainian service members to 'lay down their arms and go home. "To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me," he said.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,417.16 crore on February 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,024.37 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 178 points to 16,722.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Sensex and Nifty extended their losing streak to the sixth consecutive session as the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued to dent investor sentiment.

Sensex closed 68.62 points lower at 57,232 and Nifty fell 28.95 points to 17,063.25.

For the majority of the session, Sensex and Nifty traded in the green territory tracking mostly higher Asian peers. Investors expected that Western sanctions on Russia after Moscow's troop movements near Ukraine border might soften Vladimir Putin's defiant tone and leave some room to avoid war.

On Sensex, NTPC, L&T and Nestle India were the top losers falling up to 1.55 per cent.

Top Sensex gainers were Kotak Bank, Titan and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 2.49 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 15 closed in the red.

