Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops over 100 pts, Nifty holds 17,100; HUL tanks 2%

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex opened 149 points lower at 57,142.60. However, Nifty opened flat at 17,120.40 , up 2.80 points.

HUL was the top loser on Sensex, declining over 2 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and M&M.

Tata Steel and Wipro were the top gainer on Sensex.

8:40 am: Global Updates

US stocks declined broadly while oil prices and Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday as investors refocused on risks from conflict in Ukraine and the US Federal Reserve's actions on inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the S&P 500 lost 1.94 points, or 0.04%, to 4,461.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13,838.46.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade, though shares of China Eastern Airlines in Hong Kong fell after the carrier’s Boeing 737 passenger jet crashed in southern China on Monday.

Japanese stocks led gains regionally, with the Nikkei 225 jumping 1.56% while the Topix index climbed 1.31%. Mainland Chinese stocks were mixed, as the Shanghai composite sat fractionally higher while the Shenzhen component dipped 0.449%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.7%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.17%.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,962.12 crore on March 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 252.91 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 26.6 points higher at 17,194.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Benchmark indices snapped two sessions of gaining streak on Monday as rising oil prices played spoilsport amid prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

Sensex plunged 571.44 points to close at 57,292.49. During the day, it crashed 634.85 points or 1.09 per cent to 57,229.08.

Nifty declined 169.45 points or 0.98 per cent to end at 17,117.60.

Power Grid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever Limited and HCL Technologies were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.93%.

Sun Pharmaceutical, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were the only gainers, rising up to 0.41%.