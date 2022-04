Share Market LIVE: Sensex drops over 300 pts, Nifty below 17,700; Ruchi Soya jumps 6%

Good morning!

Indian market ended the week on a positive note on Friday amid positive global cues. Benchmark indices snapped three sessions of losing streak after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on the benchmark lending rate amid buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and ITC.

Sensex climbed 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 59,447.18. During the day, the index hit a high of 59,654.44 and a low of 58,876.36.

Nifty rose 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 17,784.35.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

10:00 am: Ruchi Soya shares on a roll

Shares of Patanjali-owned Ruchi Soya jumped over 8 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 999 on BSE after the Board of Directors of the company accorded its in-principle approval for evaluating the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with the Patanjali food portfolio in any manner on an arm’s length basis.

The board also approved the changing of the company name to Patanjali Foods Ltd. The meeting was held on April 10.

The stock opened 5 per cent higher at Rs 974 against the previous close of Rs 924.85. Market cap of the company rose to Rs 35,109.88 crore on BSE.

Edible oil major Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. on Friday said it has repaid Rs 2,925 crore loans to banks and has become a debt-free company. The money was paid to a consortium of bank led by State Bank of India. The other banks in the consortium are Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. Sensex opened over 200 points lower at 59,244.27 and Nifty fell over 43 points lower to 17,740.90.

HDFC and Axis Bank were the top losers on Sensex, followed by Titan, Asian Paints, RIL and Bajaj Finserv.

Ultratech Cement and NTPC were among the top gainers.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 575.04 crore on April 8, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 16.51 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

The Dow rose and the S&P 500 ended lower in choppy trade on Friday, as beaten-down bank shares gained and investors grappled with how best to deal with an economy that could skid as the Federal Reserve moves to aggressively tackle inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.55 points, or 0.4 percent, to 34,721.12, the S&P 500 lost 11.93 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,488.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.30 points, or 1.34 percent, to 13,711.00. For the week, the S&P fell 1.16 percent, the Dow lost 0.28 percent and the Nasdaq shed 3.86 percent, as the index was hit after Fed officials raised concerns about rapid rate hikes causing a slowdown.

Asian shares slipped on Monday ahead of a week thronging with central bank meetings and US inflation data, while the euro eked out a gain on relief the far right did not win the first round of the French presidential elections.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.61% in early trade while the Topix index shed 0.35 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.47 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.1 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 130 points lower at 17,764.20.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept borrowing costs unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row to continue supporting economic growth despite inflation edging higher in the aftermath of Russia's war in Ukraine.

RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold the benchmark repurchase or the repo rate at 4 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.