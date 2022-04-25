Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls 650 pts, Nifty below 16,950; Tata Steel, TechM top losers

Good afternoon!

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their fall for the second straight week as rising concerns over inflation and disappointed March quarter results by select index heavyweights dampened sentiment.

The 30-share index Sensex retreated 1,141.78 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 57,197.15 on April 22, 2022 against 58,338.93 on April 13. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index slipped 303.70 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 17,171.95 during the same period.

On Friday, the equity benchmarks snapped two sessions of gaining streak, dragged down by financial majors such as SBI and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

12:44 pm: Market cap of BSE-listed firms falls to Rs 265.29 lakh crore.

Sensex falls 684 points to 56,512 and Nifty slips 229 points to 16,942 in the afternoon session.

12:15 pm: Lost money in Rallis India post Q4 earnings? Here's what you should do

Rallis India stock tanked up to 10 per cent on Friday after the firm announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2022. The arm of Tata Chemicals reported a 274 per cent fall in net profit in Q4. The company announced a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore for the March quarter due to multiple challenges, including in seeds business. Rallis India had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 8 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. READ MORE

12:00 pm: Tata Metaliks stock slips 7 per cent post Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Metaliks fell over 7 per cent today after the Tata Group firm reported a 30 percent fall in its Q4 net profit. Tata Metaliks stock has fallen after two days of consecutive gain. The stock opened with a loss of 2.11% at Rs 846 today against the previous close of Rs 864.25 on BSE.

Tata Metaliks reported a 30 per cent fall in its net profit to Rs 52.46 crore for the quarter ended March due to a rise in expenses. The company had clocked a Rs 74.99 crore net profit during January-March period of preceding 2020-21 fiscal.

However, total income in Q4 rose to Rs 814.65 crore compared to Rs 663.64 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood higher at Rs 772.29 crore in the last quarter as against Rs 539.71 crore a year ago.

Later, the stock touched an intraday low of Rs 802.3.

11:30 am: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked 10 lakh shares of this housing finance company in Q4

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in IndiaBulls Housing Finance in the March quarter. Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 10 lakh shares or 0.2 per cent stake in the firm in Q4 of previous fiscal.

Big Bull held 60 lakh shares or 1.28 per cent stake in the firm in the last quarter against 50 lakh shares or 1.08 per cent stake in the December quarter of the previous fiscal. The ace investor held 2.2 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance during June 2021 quarter. He reduced it to 1.08 per cent in the September quarter.

Holdings of promoters of the firm have fallen from 9.72 per cent to 9.66 per cent in the March 2022 quarter.

FIIs/FPIs have decreased holdings from 28.40 per cent to 26.36 per cent in Mar 2022 quarter.

11:00 am: Rupee update

The rupee declined 23 paise to 76.65 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Monday tracking the strength of the dollar in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a muted note at 76.58 against the American dollar, then fell and touched an early low of 76.65 in initial deals, registering a fall of 23 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee declined by 25 paise to close at 76.42 against the US currency.

The rupee opened weaker against the US dollar weighed by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

10:30 am: HDFC Bank in focus! Where is the stock headed after recent correction?

Shares of HDFC Bank were in focus on Monday after the bank announced a dividend of Rs 15.50 or 1,550 per cent per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY22, the highest in rupee terms in the last 11 years.

The private sector lender had announced a dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share in June 2011, its second-highest ever dividend announced since April 2001.

Of late, the shares of largest private sector bank have been in the grip of bears. The stock declined 2 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,323.90 on BSE on Monday. Currently, it is hovering around its 52-week low of Rs 1,292.

10:00 am: ICICI Bank in focus

Shares of ICICI Bank jumped 2 per cent higher to hit an intraday high of Rs 761.50 in early trade on BSE after the bank reported its results for the quarter ended March 2022.

ICICI Bank on Saturday announced that it has recorded a 59 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 7,019 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The profit figure stood at Rs 4,403 crore for the same period last year.

The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 748 against the previous close of Rs 747.35. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 5,00,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

In FY22, ICICI Bank's standalone net profit grew 44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,339 crore from Rs 16,193 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked over 700 points to 56,467.71 and Nifty fell over 200 points to 16,951.60.

IndusInd Bank and HUL were the top losers.

8:55 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore on April 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,602.35 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: Global updates

Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5 percent on Friday, ensuring the three main benchmarks ended in negative territory for the week, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 981.36 points, or 2.82 percent, to 33,811.4, the S&P 500 lost 121.88 points, or 2.77 percent, to 4,271.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 335.36 points, or 2.55 percent, to 12,839.29.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s dropped 2.08 percent in early trade on Monday, while the Topix declined 1.79 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi slid 1.25 percent and the Kosdaq was down 1.69 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 189 points lower at 16,977.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Equity benchmarks snapped two sessions of gaining streak on Friday, dragged down by financial majors such as SBI and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 3.08 per cent.

M&M, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.98 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 ended in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.64 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 175 points and 110 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1,451 shares ending higher against 1956 stocks falling in the red. 124 shares were unchanged.