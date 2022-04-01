Share Market LIVE: Sensex gains over 200 pts, Nifty above 17,500; NTPC jumps 4%

Good morning!

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are all set to enter the financial year 2023.

Indian equity market ended lower on Thursday, after a three-day rally, dragged down by profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

Sensex closed 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 58,568.51 and Nifty declined 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75.

For fiscal 2021-22, Sensex zoomed 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 per cent.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

12:00 pm: Market check

Equity benchmark Sensex was trading over 200 points higher at 58,776.28 and Nifty was up 60 points to 17,524.75.

NTPC was the top gainer on Sensex, advancing over 5 per cent followed by IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and SBI.

11:30 am: HAL stock climbs 3% after firm inks Rs 3,887-crore defence contracts

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) gained over 3 per cent in early trade after the Ministry of Defence inked two separate contracts for the Indian Air Force and Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 3,887 crore. HAL share touched an intraday high of Rs 1,539, rising 3.49 per cent on BSE.

Shares of HAL have risen 9.54 per cent in the last five days.

HAL stock is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The large cap share has gained 47.43% in a year and risen 25.82 per cent since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.72 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.92 crore.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 50,979 crore on BSE. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1568.45 crore on October 18, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 925 on April 19, 2021.

11:00 am: Technical & Derivatives Report by Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd

The technical setup construes the formation of higher highs and higher bottoms, with the immediate support of the recent unfilled gap coinciding with 61.80 percent of the retracement of the fall placed at the 17327 level, which is expected to act as a firm demand zone. On the contrary, 17650 is the immediate hurdle, followed by the previous swing of 17800 odd levels.

Going ahead, more action is likely to be seen in the thematic stocks, and hence a pragmatic approach would be required in the current scenario. Looking at the recent development, any minor dip towards the mentioned support could be utilized by bulls, while better opportunities would be seen in a stock-centric approach.

10:30 am: Hero MotoCorp stock falls 6% as I-T dept finds Rs 800 cr illegal expenses

Shares of Hero MotoCorp slipped over 6 per cent today amid reports that the Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore, Rs 60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies in its raids on the country's largest two-wheeler maker.

Hero MotoCorp stock lost 6.32% to Rs 2,151.6 against the previous close of Rs 2,296.80 on BSE. Shares of HeroMotoCorp have fallen after two days of consecutive gain.

10:00 am: NTPC on a roll

Shares of power giant NTPC were trading 4 per cent higher in early trade on Friday after the company said that it clocked highest ever annual electricity generation of 360 billion units in 2021-22, registering a growth of 14.6 per cent compared to the previous year.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened flat amid weak global cues. Sensex was trading 29 points lower at 58,539.51 and Nifty fell over 27 points to 17,436.90.

NTPC was the top gainer on Sensex, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints.

Infosys and HDFC were the top losers.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,088.73 crore on March 31, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,145.28 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

U.S. stocks slumped to close out the first quarter on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns persisted about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.56%, to 34,678.35, the S&P 500 lost 72.04 points, or 1.57%, to 4,530.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.76 points, or 1.54%, to 14,220.52.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell Friday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to the release of a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity in March.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 1.29%, as shares of SoftBank Group dropped more than 2%, while the Topix index fell 1.2%.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the red today as SGX Nifty was trading 75 points lower at 17,470.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Indian equity market ended lower on Thursday, after a three-day rally, dragged down by profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

Sensex closed 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 58,568.51 and Nifty declined 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75.

For the fiscal 2021-22, Sensex zoomed 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 per cent.

M&M, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Titan were among the top gainers, rising up to 1.95%.

Reliance Industries Limited, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Infosys were among the major losers, falling up to 1.46%.