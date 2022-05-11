Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 100 pts, Nifty above 16,300; PNB, Adani Ports in focus

Good morning!

Indian market fell for the third straight session on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 105 points lower at 54,364 and Nifty lost 61 points to 16,240 in the second trading session of this week.

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex was trading over 100 points higher at 54,466.81 and Nifty jumped 62 points to 16,302.15.

8:35 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, with big growth shares rising after the previous day's selloff as Treasury yields tumbled. Bank shares fell along with yields. The benchmark 10-year note yield dropped from more than a three-year high to below 3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 84.96 points, or 0.26 percent, to 32,160.74, the S&P 500 gained 9.81 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,001.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 114.42 points, or 0.98 percent, to 11,737.67.

Oil falls on uncertainty over Russian energy embargo by EU. Oil edged lower in early Asian trade on Wednesday, sustaining the previous session's weakness that was caused by risks to demand from an economic recession and on uncertainty about an embargo on Russian oil by the European Union.

Brent crude was down 86 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $101.60 a barrel by 0002 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 80 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $98.96 a barrel.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note today as SGX Nifty was trading lower at 16,188.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian market fell for the third straight session on Tuesday amid weak global cues. Sensex ended 105 points lower at 54,364 and Nifty lost 61 points to 16,240 in the second trading session of this week. Top Sensex losers were Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Titan falling up to 6.95 percent.

HUL, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.24 percent.

Investor wealth declined to Rs 248.42 lakh crore today against Rs 251.91 lakh crore in the previous session. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended in the red. The market breadth was negative with 879 shares ending higher against 2476 stocks falling in the red. 132 shares were unchanged.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices crashed 449 points and 562 points, respectively. Metals, consumer durables, and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices plummeting 1140 points, 865 points and 380 points, respectively.