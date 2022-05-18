Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 400 pts, Nifty above 16,300; Bharti Airtel gains 2%

Good morning!

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:16 am: Market opens

Sensex opened 259 points higher at 54,577.82 and Nifty jumped 52 points to 16,311.35

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street finished sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by Apple, Tesla and other mega-cap growth stocks after strong retail sales in April eased worries about a slowing economic growth. Ten of the 11 major S&P sector indices advanced, with financials, materials, consumer discretionary and technology all gaining more than 2 percent.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.02 percent to end the session at 4,088.85 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.76 percent to 11,984.52 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.34 percent to 32,654.59 points.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed Wednesday morning following overnight comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said he’s resolved to raise rates until inflation comes down. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.58%. The Topix index traded 0.64 percent higher.

8:35 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 26 points lower at 16,240.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:25 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday rose over 2.5 per cent to clock their best single-day gains in three months, propelled by heavy buying in metal, energy and banking stocks amid a global rally in stocks.

Sensex zoomed 1,344.63 points or 2.54 per cent to end at 54,318.47 points with all constituents closing in the green. During the day, the index jumped 1,425.58 points or 2.69 per cent to 54,399.42. Nifty rallied 417 points or 2.63 per cent to end at 16,259.30 points. All the 50 stocks advanced led by steel and energy stocks.

Both Sensex and Nifty logged their best single-day rally since February 15.

Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 7.62 percent.