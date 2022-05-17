Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 400 pts, Nifty tops 15,900; all eyes on LIC listing

Good morning!

Sensex rebounded by 180 points after a see-saw trade on Monday, breaking its six-day falling streak on the back of gains in banking, financials, power and auto counters. Sensex rose 180.22 points or 0.34 per cent to end at 52,973.84. During the day, it zoomed 634.66 points or 1.20 per cent to 53,428.28.

Nifty gained 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent to settle at 15,842.30, logging its first gain in seven sessions. Sensex and Nifty lost over 5 per cent in the previous six sessions due to heavy selling by FPIs over inflation concerns.

9:52 am: LIC settles at Rs 872/share vs issue price of Rs 949

9:25 am: Sensex jumps over 400 points to 53,376

9:15 am: Market opens

Sensex opened 242 points higher at 53,216 and Nifty jumped over 70 points to 15,912.

Tata Steel was the top gainer, advancing over 2 per cent.

9:10 am: Rupee at record low against US Dollar, hits 77.69

9:00 am: LIC shares to list today

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) are likely to make a muted market debut today amid high volatility in the market. Shares of the insurer have been priced at the upper end of the IPO price range. They were available in a price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949 per share. The stock has attracted a lot of investor interest with the retail portion of the share sale subscribed 1.99 times.

Retail individual investors applied for 13.77 crore shares as against 6.9 crore shares on offer for the segment. The IPO was open from May 4 to May 9.

8:40 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 ended lower on Monday, with Tesla and other growth stocks losing ground after downbeat Chinese economic data added to worries about a global slowdown and rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 declined 0.39 percent to end the session at 4,008.01 points. The Nasdaq declined 1.20 percent to 11,662.79 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08 percent to 32,223.42 points.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Tuesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the release of meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.13 percent in early trade while the Topix index hovered above the flatline. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.46 percent while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia traded 0.15 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.25 percent higher.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat to positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading 13 points higher at 15,878.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Top Sensex gainers were NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, State Bank of India, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Titan and HDFC Bank rising up to 3.05 percent.