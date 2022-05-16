Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 pts, Nifty above 15,000; ACC, Ambuja in focus

Good morning!

Of late, the investors on Dalal Street have been on a roller-coaster ride amid weak global cues, inflation worries and unabated selling by foreign institutional investors.

On Friday, equity benchmark Sensex pared all intraday gains and closed 136.69 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,793.62. During the day, the 30-stock index rallied 855.4 points or 1.61 per cent to 53,785.71. Nifty also dipped 25.85 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 15,782.15.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

10:40 am: Adani group picks 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media

AMG Media Networks Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, will pick a 49 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media, it stated in a BSE filing. The stake-pick in Raghav Behl’s digital business news site was made for an undisclosed sum.

“With reference to the captioned subject, we would like to inform you that, AMG Media Networks Limited (“AMG Media”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has signed (i) Shareholders' Agreement with Quintillion Media Limited (“QML”) and Quintillion Business Media Limited (“QBML”) and (ii) Share Purchase Agreement with QML, QBML and Quint Digital Media Limited (“QDML”) dated 13th May, 2022 in connection with its proposed acquisition of 49% stake in QBML,” it stated in the filing.

“The SHA and SPA record the terms of agreement with respect to acquisition of 49% equity shares of QBML by AMG Media and the inter se rights and obligations and other matters in connection therewith,” it said.

QBML is a business and financial news company and operates business news digital platform BloombergQuint.

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex opened over 152 points higher at 52,946.32 and Nifty jumped over 63 points to 15,845.10.

Tata Steel was the top gainer on Sensex, advancing over 2 per cent, followed buy Titan, Wipro and Dr Reddy.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street surged on Friday to end higher, closing the book on a week of wild market gyrations as relief at signs of peaking inflation vied with fears that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tilt the economy into recession.

Gains were led by a rebound in mega-cap tech and tech-adjacent stocks, which sold off in recent sessions as benchmark Treasury yields climbed and investors worried the Fed might hike interest rates more aggressively than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.36 points, or 1.47 percent, to 32,196.66, the S&P 500 gained 93.81 points, or 2.39 percent, to 4,023.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 434.04 points, or 3.82 percent, to 11,805.00.

Shares in the Asia Pacific rose on Monday as investors watched for a slew of Chinese economic data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.54 percent, while the Topix advanced 0.93 percent in early trading.

The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.46 percent, and the Kosdaq was 1.43 percent higher. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.73 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.33 percent.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 31 points higher at 15,815.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Friday

Indian market came under fag-end selling pressure to end in the red for the sixth straight session on Friday. Unabated selling by foreign institutional investors and concerns over inflation led to weakening of sentiment.

Top Sensex losers were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Maruti falling up to 3.76 per cent.

Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Reliance were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the red.

The market breadth was negative with 2166 shares ending higher against 1169 stocks falling in the red. 137 shares were unchanged.