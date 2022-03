Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 pts, Nifty above 16,150; IT stocks shine

Good morning!

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market snapped four sessions of losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 581 points higher at 53,424 and Nifty jumped 150 points to 16,013.

10:15 am: Crypto markets bounce back, majority top tokens in green

Cryptocurrency markets are trying to bounce back after crashing over the weekend. The global market cap rose by 2.72 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is at $1.77 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST on Wednesday (March 9), CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin rose by 2.02 per cent in the last 24 hours and is trading at $39,444. The ETH token also showed an uptrend. Ethereum went up by 2.85 per cent

The USDT Tether stable coin went down by 0.02 per cent, owing to the fact that people are clamouring to buy the stable coin in these times of extreme volatility.

9:40 am: SpiceJet, IndiGo shares rise up to 8% as govt lifts ban on international flights

Shares of SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rose up to 8% today after the government on Tuesday (March 8) decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger flights to/from India from March 27. InterGlobe Aviation shares gained 7.9% to Rs 1,726 against the previous close of Rs 1,600.05 on BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 3.74% at Rs 1659.90 today. InterGlobe Aviation stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The large-cap stock has gained 2% in the last one year (2021) but lost 14.58% in 2022. In a month, the stock is down 23.56%.

A total of 1.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.49 crore on BSE. The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation rose to Rs 65,911 crore.

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex opened over 200 points higher at 53,653 and Nifty jumped over 60 points to 16,078 amid mixed global cues.

Indus Ind Bank and Titan were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Power Grid, Infosys and Dr Reddy.

Asian Paints was the top loser.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,142.60 crore on March 8, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,489.59 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Global updates

Major US stock indices ended lower in rocky trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, to 32,632.64, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,170.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,795.55.

Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Wednesday morning trade, recovering partially from losses earlier in the week as investors continue to assess the potential economic ramifications of the ongoing war in Ukraine. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1% while the Topix index advanced 1.15%.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty was trading 81 points higher at 16,023.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market snapped four sessions of losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 581 points higher at 53,424 and Nifty jumped 150 points to 16,013. Sun Pharma, TCS, NTPC, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.99 per cent.

Tata Steel, PowerGrid and Titan were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.73%. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 24 ended higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 322 points and 340 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT shares were the top gainers with the BSE IT index rising 821 points to 34,496.

Banking and capital goods shares also gained with their BSE indices rising 324 points and 312 points, respectively.

BSE pharma index too zoomed 443 points to 23,126. BSE oil and gas and metal indices lost 175 points and 423 points,respectively.