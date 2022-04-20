Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 pts, Nifty above 17,000; RIL, Maruti Suzuki top gainers

Good morning!

Equity benchmarks extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweights HDFC twins and Infosys amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 703 points to end at 56,463 and Nifty 50 crashed 215 points to close at 16,958.

11:00 am: HDFC shares trade higher on stake sale in HDFC Capital to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Shares of HDFC Ltd were trading higher in early trade today after the housing finance major announced that it has entered into binding agreements to sell 10 per cent of share capital of HDFC Capital Advisors Limited (HCAL), to a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for about Rs 184 crore.

10:00 am: RIL shares zoom 3% after buying majority stake in fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited zoomed over 3 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2726.40 on BSE after Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) announced that it has signed an agreement to invest in Indian Couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51 per cent majority stake.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and began operations in 2007. In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating homegrown Indian designer brands. In 2019, RBL marked its first international foray by acquiring the British toy retailer, Hamleys.

The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 2655.75 against the previous close of Rs 2638.45. Market cap of the company rose to Rs 18,41,413.40 crore.

Based in Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India's premier couturiers. An AJSK ensemble is considered a wise investment due to its repeat value, the company added in a statement.

9:35 am: Sensex zooms over 500 points

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex opened over 139 points higher at 56,602.54 and Nifty was up 60 points to 17,019.45.

Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers, followed by HDFC, Wipro and M&M.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the top losers.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore on April 19, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,980.81 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

US stocks surged on Tuesday on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed bond yields up and drove oil down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.45 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.15 percent.Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as China defied expectations by keeping its benchmark lending rate unchanged.

The Shanghai composite in mainland China fell 0.26 percent in morning trade while the Shenzhen component shed 0.528 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, gained 0.36 percent.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.47 percent. The Topix index advanced 0.73 percent. Australian stocks also traded in positive territory as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.51 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.37 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 120 points higher at 17,028.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex tanked 703 points to end at 56,463. During the day, the 30-stock index tanked 1157 points to 56,009. For the majority of session, Sensex hovered around the positive territory. It gained nearly 300 points to 57,464.

Nifty crashed 215 points to close at 16,958.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers falling up to 5.50 per cent. RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.71 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 ended in the red.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 266.02 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 296 points and 354 points, respectively.