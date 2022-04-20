Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 500 pts, Nifty above 17,000; RIL, Maruti Suzuki top gainers

Good morning!

Equity benchmarks extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweights HDFC twins and Infosys amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex tanked 703 points to end at 56,463 and Nifty 50 crashed 215 points to close at 16,958.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:35 am: Sensex zooms over 500 points

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex opened over 139 points higher at 56,602.54 and Nifty was up 60 points to 17,019.45.

Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers, followed by HDFC, Wipro and M&M.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the top losers.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore on April 19, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,980.81 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

US stocks surged on Tuesday on the back of stronger-than-expected corporate earnings, but bleak forecasts on global economic growth pushed bond yields up and drove oil down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.45 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.61 percent and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.15 percent.Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade as China defied expectations by keeping its benchmark lending rate unchanged.

The Shanghai composite in mainland China fell 0.26 percent in morning trade while the Shenzhen component shed 0.528 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday, gained 0.36 percent.

The Nikkei 225 climbed 0.47 percent. The Topix index advanced 0.73 percent. Australian stocks also traded in positive territory as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.51 percent. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.37 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 120 points higher at 17,028.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex tanked 703 points to end at 56,463. During the day, the 30-stock index tanked 1157 points to 56,009. For the majority of session, Sensex hovered around the positive territory. It gained nearly 300 points to 57,464.

Nifty crashed 215 points to close at 16,958.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers falling up to 5.50 per cent. RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.71 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 ended in the red.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 266.02 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 296 points and 354 points, respectively.