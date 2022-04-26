Share Market LIVE: Sensex jumps over 700 pts, Nifty above 17,100; HUL gains 2%

Good morning!

Equity benchmarks started the week on a negative note on Monday, falling for the second straight session amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 617 points to 56,579 and Nifty ended 218 points lower at 16,953.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex opened 576 points higher at 57,156.07 and Nifty jumped over 185 points to 17,139.85.

HUL was the top gainer, followed by IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance and Maruti Suzuki.

9:00 am: LIC IPO likely to open on May 4

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is likely to open on May 4 and close on May 9, 2022, sources told Business Today on Monday.

LIC Board will be meeting tomorrow to give an in principal approval to the above dates.

Government will be filing the RHP on Wednesday morning with key details on issue price, discounts, and reservation.

The LIC IPO issue size is likely to be Rs 21,000 crore, around 22.14 crore shares. Read more

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,302.85 crore on April 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,870.45 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: Global updates

Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Nasdaq ending sharply higher after Twitter agreed to be bought by billionaire Elon Musk, sparking a late day rally in growth stocks.

Twitter ended up 5.6 percent after announcing it would be bought by Musk in a deal that will shift control of the social media giant to the world's richest person.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent to end at 34,049.46 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.57 percent to 4,296.12. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.29 percent to 13,004.85.

Markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday morning as investors are set to closely watch market reaction to COVID fears in China as Beijing expands mass testing.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.17 percent, while the Topix was flat. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.55 percent. Australian stocks however fell as trading resumed from a holiday on Monday. The S&P/ASX 200 plummeted 2.34 percent in early trade.

8:25 am: Elon Musk buys Twitter

It's official! Billionaire entrepreneur and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk now owns Twitter. Musk paid $44 billion for it.

Twitter announced on Monday late night that it has entered into a "definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at $44 billion."

Twitter will be a “privately held company” soon after the transaction is over. Musk says in the official Twitter press release announcing his takeover of the platform, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.” Read more

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading 124 points higher at 17,119.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Equity benchmarks started the week on a negative note on Monday, falling for the second straight session amid weak global cues. Sensex fell 617 points to 56,579 and Nifty ended 218 points lower at 16,953. Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and NTPC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.47 per cent.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.75 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.64 lakh crore. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 459 points and 548 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1042 shares ending higher against 2487 stocks falling in the red. 145 shares were unchanged.

Metal and consumer durables shares were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 826 points and 719 points, respectively.