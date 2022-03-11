Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

Good morning!

Benchmarks indices closed higher for the third straight session on Thursday amid an overall bullish trend in Asian equities. Sensex started in the green and zoomed 1,595.14 points or 2.91 per cent intraday to 56,242.47.

However, it pared some gains during the fag-end of trade amid weak European markets and a rise in oil prices. Sensex closed at 55,464.39, rising 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent. Nifty jumped 249.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,594.90.

What's next? Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street resumed its slide on Thursday, ending in the red as inflation hit a four-decade high, cementing expectations that the US Federal Reserve would hike key interest rates at the conclusion of next week's monetary policy meeting to prevent the economy from overheating.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.34%, to 33,174.07, the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points, or 0.43%, to 4,259.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 125.58 points, or 0.95%, to 13,129.96.

Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade, tracking losses on Wall Street as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors cautious.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell more than 1% in early trade, shedding some of its nearly 4% gain on Thursday. The Topix index slipped 1.23%. In South Korea, the Kospi dipped 0.78%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% in morning trade.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 9 points lower at 16,514.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

