Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

Good morning!

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on profit-booking in financial and IT stocks after a recent rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 537.22 points or 0.94 per cent to end at 56,819.39. During the day, it tanked 772.57 points or 1.34 per cent to 56,584.04. The NSE Nifty declined by 162.40 points or 0.94 per cent to 17,038.40.

Who will win the battle today on Dalal Street? Bulls or Bears? Here are the latest updates!

8:50 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,064.54 crore on April 27, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,917.51 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday following a steep drop the day before, with strong revenue forecasts from Microsoft and Visa helping to alleviate worries about slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates.

Microsoft Corp rallied after the software heavyweight late on Tuesday gave a strong revenue forecast, while payments network Visa Inc jumped after it predicted revenue above pre-pandemic levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19% to end at 33,301.93 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21% to 4,183.92. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.01% to 12,488.93.

Asia-Pacific stocks were higher in Thursday morning trade, as investors in the region look ahead to the Bank of Japan’s latest monetary policy decision.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose fractionally while the Topix index climbed 0.31%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.32% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.94%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.21% higher.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 17 points higher at 17,076.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Wednesday

Tata Steel, Asian Paints, TCS and HCL Tech were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.05 per cent.

Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended in the red.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 266.99 lakh crore. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 216 points and 176 points, respectively.

