Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

Of late, the investors on Dalal Street have been on a roller-coaster ride amid weak global cues, inflation worries and unabated selling by foreign institutional investors.

On Friday, equity benchmark Sensex pared all intraday gains and closed 136.69 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 52,793.62. During the day, the 30-stock index rallied 855.4 points or 1.61 per cent to 53,785.71. Nifty also dipped 25.85 points or 0.16 per cent to end at 15,782.15.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note today as SGX Nifty was trading 31 points higher at 15,815.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Friday

Indian market came under fag-end selling pressure to end in the red for the sixth straight session on Friday. Unabated selling by foreign institutional investors and concerns over inflation led to weakening of sentiment.

Top Sensex losers were State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Maruti falling up to 3.76 per cent.

Sun Pharma, M&M, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Reliance were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended in the red.

The market breadth was negative with 2166 shares ending higher against 1169 stocks falling in the red. 137 shares were unchanged.