Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,000 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the key 17,000-level, extending their losses to the fifth session in a row triggered by the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street's main indices fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 confirming a correction, as the Ukraine-Russia crisis kept investors on the edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.42 percent, to 33,596.61, the S&P 500 lost 44.11 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,304.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166.55 points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,381.52.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 percent in morning trade. Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,245.52 crore on February 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,108.58 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 42 points at 17,245.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session today amid an escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Sensex plunged 383 points to close at 57,300 on Tuesday, tracking massive selloffs in global markets.

In early trade, the 30 stock index plunged1,289 points. Nifty closed 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 17,092.20.

On Sensex, Tata Steel, TCS and SBI were the top losers falling up to 3.64 per cent. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 20 closed in the red.