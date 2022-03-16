Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Good morning!

The Indian market snapped five sessions of gaining streak on Tuesday amid losses in its global peers. Sensex closed 709 points lower at 55,776 and Nifty lost 208 points to 16,663.

8:40 am: Global updates

The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Investors are expecting the US central bank to raise interest rates for the first time in three years by at least 25 basis points amid surging prices. Traders will also be closely watching the Fed for details on how it plans to end its bond-buying program.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.82% to 33,544.34, the S&P 500 gained 2.14% to 4,262.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.92% to 12,948.62.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday trade, as investors watch for developments around the Covid situation in China as well as the upcoming rate decision by the US Federal Reserve.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 climbed 1.36% while the Topix index gained 1.4%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.68%.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,249.74 crore on March 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 98.25 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 246 points higher at 16,894.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian market snapped five sessions of gaining streak on Tuesday amid losses in its global peers. Sensex closed 709 points lower at 55,776 and Nifty lost 208 points to 16,663. M&M, Maruti , Nestle India, and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.23 per cent.

Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra , Infosys and Reliance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.89%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 ended in the red.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 159 points and 238 points, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 1,342 shares ending higher against 2,045 stocks falling into red. 101 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 251.65 lakh crore. Metal and IT shares were the top sectoral losers, with BSE metal falling 913 points and BSE IT index slipping 830 points.