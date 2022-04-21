Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Good morning!

Benchmark indices rebounded on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, led by buying in Reliance Industries and recovery in Infosys, TCS and HDFC twins.

A positive trend in global markets also aided the market recovery. Sensex jumped 574.35 points to end at 57,037.50. During the day, the index rallied 753.36 points or 1.33 per cent to 57,216. Nifty ended 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 17,136.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

8:55 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,009.26 crore on April 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,645.82 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Global updates

US stocks ended in mixed territory on Wednesday as the tech-heavy Nasdaq was dragged down by bleak Netflix earnings, while bond yields dipped after a recent strong run.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.59 points, or 0.71%, to 35,160.79, the S&P 500 lost 2.76 points, or 0.06%, to 4,459.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166.59 points, or 1.22%, to 13,453.07.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade as investors continue to watch China’s COVID situation along with moves in the Japanese yen.

Chinese stocks fell in early trade, with the Shanghai composite shedding 0.3% while the Shenzhen component shed 0.12%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.3%.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 1.14% while the Topix index advanced 0.63%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.61%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 nudged 0.22% higher.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 59 points higher at 17,231.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:00 am: Market on Wednesday

Benchmark indices rebounded on Wednesday after falling for five straight sessions, led by buying in Reliance Industries and recovery in Infosys, TCS and HDFC twins.

A positive trend in global markets also aided the market recovery. Sensex jumped 574.35 points to end at 57,037.50. During the day, the index rallied 753.36 points or 1.33 per cent to 57,216. Nifty ended 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 17,136.

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.52 per cent. Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and ITC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.35 per cent.

Sensex had tumbled 2,984.03 points in five sessions prior to today, while the Nifty shed 825.70 points.