Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Indian market ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 634 points lower at 59,464 and Nifty fell 181 points to 17,757.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,679.84 crore on January 20, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 769.26 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee slips 7 paise

The rupee on Thursday slipped 7 paise to close at 74.51 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, tracking a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit. Moreover, investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting due next week.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.43 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.29 and a low of 74.53 during the session.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 175 points to 17,640.80 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The Indian market ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 634 points lower at 59,464 and Nifty fell 181 points to 17,757. Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, TCS, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.57%.

PowerGrid, Airtel and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.86%%.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 17 points and rose 14 points, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended lower. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 273.28 lakh crore.