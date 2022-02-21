Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good morning!

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their fall for the second straight week after concerns about the Ukraine-Russia conflicts resurfaced.

The 30-share Sensex declined 319.95 points, or 0.55 per cent, to 57,832.97 on February 18 against 58,152.92 on February 11. Likewise, the 50-share Nifty index lost 98.45 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 17,276.30 during the same period.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

8:40 am: Global Updates

Wall Street ended lower on Friday after escalating tensions in Ukraine and US warnings of a potential Russian invasion prompted investors to dump risky assets in the run-up to a long weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.68 percent to end at 34,079.18 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72 percent to 4,348.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.23 percent to 13,548.07.

Asian share markets pared sharp early losses on Monday as a glimmer of hope emerged for a diplomatic solution to the Russian-Ukraine standoff, though there remained plenty of devil in the detail.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,529.96 crore on February 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,929.08 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 83 points at 17,244.20.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Sensex and Nifty closed lower in volatile trade for the third straight session amid a selloff in energy, pharma and IT shares. After swinging about 700 points between gains and losses during the session, Sensex finally ended 59 points lower at 57,832.

Nifty dropped 28 points to 17,276. Ultratech Cement, M&M and Infosys were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 1.88%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 17 ended in the red.

HDFC, L&T and Axis Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.25%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 192 points and 224 points, respectively.