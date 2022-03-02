Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good Morning!

On Monday, Sensex rebounded 1,414 points from the day's low to close in the green for the second consecutive session.

Equity benchmark Sensex, which slipped 1,025 points to 54,833, closed 388 points higher at 56,247. Nifty ended 135 points higher at 16,793. Earlier, the index had slipped 302 points to 16,356.

What's next? Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

9:00 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Yesterday US markets fell more than 1.5% while the UK, French and German markets fell by 1.7%/3.9%/3.8% respectively.

Asian stocks are also trading in negative territory in the early Wednesday trade. Oil prices rose around 3% on Wednesday as sanctions on Russian banks following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine hampered trade finance for crude shipments.

Some of the stock-specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Route Mobile (successfully completed the acquisition of MR Messaging FZE), Panacea Biotec (selling the pharmaceutical formulations brands of its subsidiary to Mankind Pharma), Vipul Organics (will issue one bonus share for every four shares held by shareholders).

On the technical front, the immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 16,200 and 17,000 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 35,800 and 36,800 respectively.

8:45 am: Oil surges over 7% as global crude reserve release disappoints

Oil prices surged over 7% on Tuesday to their highest since 2014, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the International Energy Agency (IEA), which includes the United States and Japan, agreed to release 60 million barrels of crude from their reserves to try to quell the sharp increase in prices that pushed major benchmarks past $100 a barrel.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street ended sharply lower on Tuesday, with financial stocks bearing much of the damage for a second straight day as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened and stirred anxiety among investors. Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell, led by financials, down 3.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.76% to end at 33,294.95 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55% to 4,306.24. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59% to 13,532.46.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 500 points to 26,341.95. Hang Seng Index declined 1.00 per cent or 227.53 points, to 22,534.18. The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 11 points to 3,477.22.



8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,948.47 crore on February 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,142.82 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down over 140 points to 16,560.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and Titan were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 6.61 per cent. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, M&M and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.81 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended in the green. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 252.38 lakh crore against the previous session's Rs 250 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 2,114 stocks ending higher against 1332 stocks closing lower on BSE. 146 shares were unchanged. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 193 points and 211 points, respectively.