Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher after a choppy session on Friday, tracking mixed global trends amid uncertainties on the geopolitical front.

Sensex closed at 55,550.30, higher by 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent. Nifty rose 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,630.45.

9:00 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark indices are expected to open on a slightly negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX nifty. The markets showed a directional bias for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as it closed with meager gains.

Investor sentiments were boosted on the back of BJP’s win in UP which is considered a gateway to Lok sabha elections. As, the new week starts investor sentiments will again shift towards the ongoing tussle between Ukraine and Russia. Investors will also be eyeing the rising crude oil prices and their impact on domestic prices and the economy as a whole. It will be interesting to watch when the government will hike the domestic fuel prices.

On the Technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,700 followed by 16,800 and on the downside 16,500 and 16,350 will act as strong support. The key resistance level for bank nifty is 34,900 followed by 35,200 and on the downside 34,100 and 33,700 will act as strong support.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore on March 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,686.85 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

World shares slid on Friday, pressured by uncertainty about the conflict in Ukraine and expectations the Federal Reserve will hike US interest rates next week. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell, weighed down by tech and growth stocks. Oil prices settled up for the day but down for the week in volatile trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 229.88 points, or 0.69 percent, to 32,944.19, the S&P 500 lost 55.21 points, or 1.30 percent, to 4,204.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 286.15 points, or 2.18 percent, to 12,843.81.

Asian shares advanced and oil slipped on Monday on hopes for progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the US and UK this week.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.1 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 percent after sliding almost 4 percent last week.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading lower at 16,555.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

This is the fourth straight session the market has ended higher amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Sensex opened weak and fell 414.44 points to 55,049.95 in opening deals.

But within minutes, it cut all its losses and jumped 369.56 points to 55,833.95. The index finally closed at 55,550.30, higher by 85.91 points or 0.15 per cent. Nifty rose 35.55 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 16,630.45.

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, PowerGrid, ITC and Titan were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.82%.