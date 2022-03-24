Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good morning!

Benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday after investors booked profit amid concerns over inflation and supply constraints. Despite a strong start, the 30-share index fell 304.48 points to close at 57,684.82. During the day, it tanked 420.71 points or 0.72 per cent to 57,568.59.

Nifty dipped 69.85 points or 0.4 per cent to finish at 17,245.65.

8:40 am: Global Updates

Wall Street pushed stocks and Treasury yields down on Wednesday after both had powered higher earlier in the week as investors took in the strength of the economy and hawkish comments from US policymakers.

Two-year US Treasury yields have risen sharply so far in March and were set for their biggest monthly jump since 2004. Investors have been relatively sanguine about the implications of higher yields on stock market valuations, with many choosing to buy back in after a bruising few months for equity prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448.96 points, or 1.29%, to 34,358.5; the S&P 500 lost 55.41 points, or 1.23%, to 4,456.2; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 186.21 points, or 1.32%, to 13,922.60.

Chinese shares slipped, following other markets in Asia-Pacific on Thursday, as oil prices jumped around 5% on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.08% in early trade.

The Shanghai composite declined 0.78% while the Shenzhen component shed 1.166%. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 1.4%, shedding some of its 3% jump from Wednesday. The Topix index fell 1.21%.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 481.33 crore on March 23, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 294.23 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 50 points lower at 17,205.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

HDFC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.36 per cent followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel, ITC and Power Grid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.31%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 17 ended lower.