Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good morning!

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are all set to enter the financial year 2023.

Indian equity market ended lower on Thursday, after a three-day rally, dragged down by profit-taking in Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank.

Sensex closed 115.48 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 58,568.51 and Nifty declined 33.50 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 17,464.75.

For fiscal 2021-22, Sensex zoomed 9,059.36 points or 18.29 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 2,774.05 points or 18.88 per cent.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,088.73 crore on March 31, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,145.28 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

U.S. stocks slumped to close out the first quarter on Thursday with its biggest quarterly decline in two years as concerns persisted about the continuing conflict in Ukraine and its inflationary effect on prices and the Federal Reserve's response.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.56%, to 34,678.35, the S&P 500 lost 72.04 points, or 1.57%, to 4,530.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.76 points, or 1.54%, to 14,220.52.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell Friday morning following overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to the release of a private survey on Chinese manufacturing activity in March.

The Nikkei 225 slipped 1.29%, as shares of SoftBank Group dropped more than 2%, while the Topix index fell 1.2%.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the red today as SGX Nifty was trading 75 points lower at 17,470.80.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

M&M, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC and Titan were among the top gainers, rising up to 1.95%.

Reliance Industries Limited, Wipro, Dr Reddy's, UltraTech Cement, Infosys were among the major losers, falling up to 1.46%.