Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 374.89 crore on April 5, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 105.42 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street's main indices fell on Tuesday, dragged by weakness in tech and other growth stocks, after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank to control inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its biggest daily percentage drop in about a month, with declines in heavyweight stocks such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280.7 points, or 0.8 percent, to 34,641.18, the S&P 500 lost 57.52 points, or 1.26 percent, to 4,525.12 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 328.39 points, or 2.26 percent, to 14,204.17.

Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Wednesday morning trade, following an overnight surge in the US 10-year Treasury yield. The Nikkei 225 slipped 1.28 percent in morning trade while the Topix index fell 1.04 percent. South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.89 percent. Elsewhere, the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.42 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 122 points lower at 17,873.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian equity market ended lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits in banking and financial stocks after sharp gains in the previous session. Sensex ended 435.24 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 60,176.50 and Nifty lost 96 points or 0.53 per cent to close at 17,957.40.

HDFC Bank was the top Sensex loser, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries falling up to 2.98%. On the other hand, NTPC, PowerGrid, ITC, Titan, TCS and Nestle India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.40 per cent.

Of the Sensex components, 17 shares closed lower. Banking shares were the top sectoral losers, with BSE bankex falling 586 points to 43,481.

On the other hand, consumer durables shares were the top sectotal gainers with their BSE index rising 1066 points to 43,609. BSE midcap and small cap indices rose 317 points and 400 points, respectively.