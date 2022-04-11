Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good morning!

Indian market ended the week on a positive note on Friday amid positive global cues. Benchmark indices snapped three sessions of losing streak after the Reserve Bank of India maintained status quo on the benchmark lending rate amid buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Limited and ITC.

Sensex climbed 412.23 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 59,447.18. During the day, the index hit a high of 59,654.44 and a low of 58,876.36.

Nifty rose 144.80 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 17,784.35.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 130 points lower at 17,764.20.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept borrowing costs unchanged at a record low for the 11th time in a row to continue supporting economic growth despite inflation edging higher in the aftermath of Russia's war in Ukraine.

RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold the benchmark repurchase or the repo rate at 4 per cent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.